Recounting the horror

Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner has shared the details of his critical snow plow accident that nearly cost him his life. The actor will be seen talking to Diane Sawyer for his first television interview since the accident that nearly cost him his life.
The ABC News special, titled Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview - A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph, will air in April ahead of the world premiere of Renner’s new series Rennervations, which will serve as the actor’s first public press appearance since the accident. “All of it,” Renner told Sawyer when asked how much of the pain he remembers. Renner was hospitalised for blunt chest trauma and injuries at the start of January after a large snow plow that ran him over. —IANS
