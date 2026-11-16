Reema Maya brings a darker, edgier twist to Karan Johar’s Student of the Year with After Dark

With youth and a lovely persona on her side, and an incredible journey behind her rise, Reema Maya could well be a spicy character straight out of Karan Johar’s universe. Only when KJo chose the internationally feted filmmaker to helm the digital version of his much-loved franchise, Student of the Year, he had more than one reason to do so.

Reema does not see any conflict between the king of razzmatazz’s idea of cinema and her independent streak and singular vision. Unlike the peppy Ishqwala love variant of school life, she makes us dive deep into insecurities of being young. Indeed, this young adult drama, Student of the Year: After Dark, is not sunny side up. She almost puts her hands up when quizzed about her intense, dark world. She quips, “The world we are living in is not La La Land but one full of imperfections.” And the youngsters, who are driven by immense competition and need for the validation, have to constantly battle with a ‘winner takes it all’ mindset.

Navigating the psychological space of the human mind comes naturally to her. If in her much awarded short Nocturnal Burger, she made us see the burger in a different light, now she has reimagined a popular franchise. Karan Johar’s words ‘make it your own’ impelled her to take a leap of faith as she landed into this mainstream commercial space. She says, “When Karan put faith in my vision, I decided not to stay in my comfort zone and challenged myself to understand what is commercial storytelling and the combination of relatability, accessibility familiarity and uniqueness of voice.”

Advertisement

On the face of it, Karan’s world of privilege, gloss and glamour might be an antithesis to hers, but she admits to being a fan of the SOTY universe. She says, “There is a cultural legacy to the franchise which has given us many talented actors too.” As for the lead talent in her series, Shanaya Kapoor, who is struggling with her spot under the sun, Reema says, “You see a very different side of her as she truly becomes these twin characters, vastly different from each other, and also from who Shanaya is in real life.”

The twin part Shanaya plays is not a metaphor but a situational premise of the series. Murder too isn’t just a hook, rather as Reema puts it, “This young adult mystery drama is a bona fide whodunit.” While the six-episode series drop some set notions like drugs and sex surrounding the young, Reema doesn’t have anything against Bollywood clichés. She adds, “The fact that these have lasted for so long means there must be some merit and truth in them.” So, you do see some standard characters like the ‘golden boy’ of school, BFF tropes and more, but what she does with them is where her unique touch will shine.

What does an indie maker stand to gain or conversely lose when associating with such a big studio? She is quick with repartee, “We bracket and box filmmakers so easily; the truth is most of us are quite versatile and can do different things. Today, lines are blurring fast and gatekeeping is changing.” Hence, entering KJo’s kingdom might have been a responsibility, even an onerous but not an impossible task.

Advertisement

Since young adult shows are few and far between, hers aims to strike a conversation with young India. She adds, “Today, we are all dominated by our subconscious.” Reaching out to instagrammed generation with dwindling attention spans may not sound simple. But, she feels the makers need to rise to the challenge and create content which holds audiences’ attention. To fans of the franchise, despite the gritty tone of her series, she offers a whole lot of fun as well.

A two-time Sundance nominee with many awards to her credit, right now she is not eyeing any honours. But then, if her show deliberates upon how far one would go to be successful and turns the idea of success on its head, she can’t possibly be herself hankering after it. Since her guide and motivator KJo told her, ‘Believe in your voice,’ she won’t let anything name, fame, money change her idea of self or self-worth. Watch her ‘alternate reality’ of SOTY to understand how beyond that wide pool of sparkling eyes rests a bright, sharp mind which digs deep into many recesses of the subliminal.

Student of the Year: After Dark, dropped on JioHotstar on November 13.