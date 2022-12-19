Reena Kapoor talks about financial independence

Reena Kapoor initially gained fame in 2005 and has since been a part of many well-known shows. In her next show, the actress plays the role of a widow. In the story, her financial situation deteriorates following her husband’s death and she faces many troubles.

She says, “Every woman should be financially self-sufficient because life can be unpredictable. The story attempts to express an essential lesson through my character, Bhavna, that a woman’s life would be miserable if she is financially illiterate. Widows frequently run into resistance from their own kin and family.”