Regina celebrates birthday

Regina Cassandra made quite an impression through web series Rocket Boys and Farzi. She will be seen next in Vidaa Muyarchi. She celebrated her birthday with what she loves the most, her work.
Regina said, “Work has always been my first love, and getting to celebrate my birthday with it, what else could I have asked for? I still found time to pamper myself and enjoy one of Baku’s many hamam baths.” She is shooting in Azerbaijan, Baku.
