Regional flavour

ANI

Renowned Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma, who is best known for her tracks Duji Vaar Pyar’ and Mummy Nu Pasand not only walked the iconic red carpet, but also performed at Bharat Parv at the ongoing 77th edition. She was also invited to a private dinner with the Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) of India.

Sunanda shared, “I am truly honoured to have been a part of the Cannes Film Festival this year. Walking the red carpet, attending Bharat Parv, and sharing a private dinner with esteemed dignitaries were incredible opportunities. I am grateful for the chance.”

