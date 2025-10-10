DT
PT
Home / Entertainment / Rekha, young girl denied her father’s name to Padma Shri awardee, remembering timeless diva of Indian cinema on her 71st birthday

Rekha, young girl denied her father’s name to Padma Shri awardee, remembering timeless diva of Indian cinema on her 71st birthday

Rekha continues to inspire as fans and film industry celebrate her today

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:59 AM Oct 10, 2025 IST
Born Bhanurekha Ganesan in 1954, Rekha entered the film industry under difficult circumstances. File photo
Today marks the 71st birthday of Rekha — one of Indian cinema’s most enigmatic, enduring, and empowering figures. With a career spanning over five decades, Rekha's journey is not just one of stardom, but of resilience, reinvention and remarkable strength.

Born Bhanurekha Ganesan in 1954, Rekha entered the film industry under difficult circumstances. As the alleged illegitimate daughter of Tamil superstar Gemini Ganesan and actress Pushpavalli, she was thrust into adulthood early, becoming the breadwinner of her family at just 14.

Pulled out of school and pushed into films to support her alleged debt-ridden household, Rekha’s early years were marked by struggle, judgment and rejection.

Her initial foray into South Indian cinema was met with skepticism. Many were hesitant to cast her due to the stigma surrounding her parentage. But Rekha, undeterred, moved to Mumbai and there, destiny began to shift in her favour.

Over time, she transformed herself, physically, emotionally and artistically, through sheer grit and dedication. With no formal acting training, she learned on the job, absorbing nuances from her co-stars and directors. What followed was a stellar run of iconic roles in films like “Umrao Jaan”, “Muqaddar Ka Sikandar”, “Khoon Bhari Maang”, “Silsila” and “Ijaazat” performances that continue to resonate across generations.

Her on-screen pairings with stars like Jeetendra and Amitabh Bachchan became cinematic history. In particular, her chemistry with Bachchan — most notably in “Silsila” sparked not just box office success, but intense media fascination. While Rekha remained fiercely private about her personal life, her performances spoke volumes, often blurring the line between real emotion and reel drama.

In a past interview, Rekha recounted a challenging moment while shooting Silsila, where she had to deliver an emotionally charged scene in front of a crowd of 15,000 at dawn.

Overwhelmed, she sought reassurance, which came in the form of a light-hearted, but motivating anecdote from co-star Amitabh Bachchan. The scene, now iconic, stands testament to her ability to channel vulnerability into unforgettable artistry.

Over the years, Rekha became much more than a glamorous star, she emerged as a symbol of strength, solitude and silent rebellion.

From a young girl denied her father’s name to a Padma Shri awardee and eternal screen goddess, Rekha’s life remains a blueprint for reinvention.

As fans and the film industry celebrate her today, Rekha continues to inspire, not just for the characters she played, but for the courage she showed when the cameras weren’t rolling.

