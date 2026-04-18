Rekha, Kamal Haasan, Karan and more light up first-ever INCA Awards in Mumbai

The inaugural edition of the Indian National Cine Academy (INCA) Awards took place in Mumbai last night, turning into a truly star-studded affair. The prestigious ceremony was attended by Rekha, Kamal Haasan, Karan Johar, Imtiaz Ali, Dinesh Vijan, Bobby Deol, and Ramesh Sippy, who attended with his wife. Rana Daggubati hosted the evening. Celebrities including Dulquer Salmaan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Shruti Haasan and Rishab Shetty, who was accompanied by his wife, also graced the occasion. Actors Ishita Raj, Munawar Faruqui, Sharad Kelkar, Ravi Dubey, Sargun Mehta, and Mukesh Chhabra , Brinda Prasad Adusumilli (wife of Vishnu Vardhan Adusumilli), Manish Goswami with wife were also in attendance, adding to the glamour of the night.

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Established with the vision of encouraging collaboration among film industries across India’s multiple languages, INCA seeks to bring together artistes, technicians, producers and industry institutions under a unified academy-led framework that recognises outstanding achievements in cinema. The initiative is supported by the Producers Guild of India as the Chief Patron.

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