DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Entertainment / Rekha-starrer 'Umrao Jaan' to re-release in restored version on June 27

Rekha-starrer 'Umrao Jaan' to re-release in restored version on June 27

The period musical drama earned the actor a National Award for 'Best Actress' in 1982
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:29 PM Jun 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo
Advertisement

"Umrao Jaan", the cult classic 1981 film starring Rekha in the lead role, is set to re-release across PVR INOX theatres in a restored 4K version on June 27.

Advertisement

Rekha essayed the role of Amiran, a courtesan-poetess in the film, which was directed by Muzaffar Ali. The period musical drama also earned the actor a National Award for 'Best Actress' in 1982.

The film has been restored by NFDC-NFAI. It will be screened as a part of PVR INOX's Timeless Classics initiative, which curates landmark films that have shaped Indian cinema's artistic legacy, according to a press release.

Advertisement

In a statement, Rekha said that the character remains a part of her.

"'Umrao Jaan' is not just a film I acted in, she lives within me, breathes through me, even now," she said. "At the time, none of us could have imagined the timelessness of the film, the way it would gently etch itself into the soul of Indian cinema. To see it return to the big screen is like watching an old love letter being opened by a new generation. My heart is full," she added.

Advertisement

Ali said he is "thrilled" about the film re-releasing in theatres again.

"'Umrao Jaan' was not just a film, it was a journey into the soul of a lost culture, a forgotten tehzeeb. Through her pain, poetry, and grace, we tried to resurrect the elegance of an era where love and longing spoke in verse.”

“I had actors who brought a lot of heft to their characters, and then there was Rekha, who lived Umrao Jaan and truly immortalised it. I am thrilled that the film is back on the big screen for a whole new generation to discover a time and culture that is very much a part of our being,” he said.

"Umrao Jaan" revolved around Rekha's character, a young woman who gets kidnapped and sold into a brothel where she becomes a courtesan named Umrao Jaan. It is based on Mirza Hadi Ruswa's 1899 Urdu novel "Umrao Jaan Ada".

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts