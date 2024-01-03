Relationship woes

Anupama Solanki says that one needs to be patient while building relationships. However, she adds that nowadays we are very impatient and want results quickly.
“Relationships are quite challenging for people who are impatient. Well, I have a lot of patience and it’s in-built in me. So, I easily handle all my relationships. I don’t react till it becomes worse. These days relationships are nothing for a few people. Ranveer Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s movie Tu Jhooti Main Makkar is the biggest example. Nowadays people lose patience and have weak minds. That is why to use and throw things in relationships,” she says.
She says that people form great friendships at work, and most of those sustain as well. “I totally agree if your friends are from work, then it will become easier to maintain friendships. These days everyone one in a hurry and has limited time so it’s better to have friends in the same field,” she says.
Meanwhile, she adds that everyone is different and has their own needs. “Everyone has a totally different mindset. Few people are emotional so they need emotional support and few people have very less emotions so they don’t have emotional values. Relationships and careers should be balanced,” she says.
