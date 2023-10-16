Release of Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Emergency' delayed

PTI

Mumbai, October 16

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday said the release of her film ‘Emergency’ has been postponed to next year due to changes in her schedule.

The movie, also written and directed by Ranaut, was previously set to be released in theatres on November 24.

Ranaut shared the update on her official X page.

"We have announced Emergency release date as 24th November 2023 but because of all the changes in my back to back releasing films calendar and over packed last quarter of 2024 we have decided to shift Emergency to next year (2024) (sic)" she wrote.

The new release date will be announced soon, she added in the post.

‘Emergency’ film is billed as the story of a watershed moment in the political history of India. Ranaut plays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film.

It also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik. Ritesh Shah, known for ‘Pink’, has penned the screenplay and dialogues of the movie.

A Manikarnika Films presentation, ‘Emergency’ is produced by Renu Pitti and Ranaut.

