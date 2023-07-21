Remembering Bruce Lee…

Fans of late martial arts legend Bruce Lee gathered in Hong Kong this week to commemorate their idol’s death half a century ago.
Lee, who was born in San Francisco but raised in the Asian financial hub, was famous for his martial arts talent and his fight against racist portrayal of Asians on big and small screens in the 1960s and 70s.
He died at the height of his fame due to an allergic reaction to painkillers when he was 32. The 50th anniversary of Lee’s death on Thursday drew fans to exhibitions on his life and career in Hong Kong. They also laid flowers at his statue at the Avenue of Stars, a tourist attraction modelled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on the Kowloon shore of Victoria Harbour. — AP
