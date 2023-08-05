Remembering Kishore Kumar on his birth anniversary…

ANI

Kishore Kumar’s contribution to Bollywood music is unparalleled and he remains one of the most beloved playback singers in Indian cinema. His versatility, soulful voice and emotive singing style touched the hearts of listeners across the country and beyond. One of the remarkable aspects of Kishore’s career was his ability to excel in various Indian languages. He received numerous awards during his lifetime. On the 94th birth anniversary of the legendary singer, let’s take a look at his iconic songs that still top music playlists.

Mere Sapno Ki Rani

Mere Sapno Ki Rani is an evergreen song from the movie Aradhana. The song is one of the most popular romantic melodies in Indian cinema and has been cherished by music enthusiasts for generations. The sweet and catchy tune, along with Kishore’s soulful rendition, made it an instant hit.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is another timeless song. The soothing music and heartfelt lyrics perfectly complement the soulful rendition. It is a classic example of the golden era of Bollywood music.

Aanewala Pal

Aanewala Pal is a song from the Bollywood movie Gol Maal. The music for this song was composed by the legendary RD Burman, and the lyrics were penned by Gulzar. The lyrics of the song carry a profound message about the transient nature of life and love.

O Saathi Re

O Saathi Re is a heart-wrenching song from the movie Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. Kishore’s expressive voice brought out the pain and longing in the song’s lyrics. The song is based on Amitabh Bachchan’s character, who sings about lost love and the hardships he has endured throughout his life.

Yeh Shaam Mastani

Yeh Shaam Mastani is an immensely popular song from the movie Kati Patang. Over the years, it has remained a classic.

