Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: When the 'Nightingale of India' suffered stage fright

Mumbai, May 20

Apart from highlighting memorable songs of the late Lata Mangeshkar, 'Naam Reh Jaayega' is a show that revives her memories through singers and artistes who knew her well.

Also known as the 'Nightingale of India' the singer was a great performer and owned the stage whenever she performed, but few know that her journey to success was not always easy.

She was an artiste who had made her way after a number of sacrifices and fears that she had overcome through her journey.

While sharing a story about Lata's stage fright, singer Sonu Nigam said, "There was one stage performance that was in Detroit where Lataji was supposed to sing with Mukeshji but Lataji had no idea that her fear of stage will come back and the stage that took away her father once will also take away her elder brother as well. The demise of Mukeshji had a sad effect on Lata Mangeshkar and Lataji again stopped performing on stage."

With StarPlus' eight-episode series 'Naam Reh Jaayega', 18 of the biggest Indian singers including Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Nitin Mukesh, Neeti Mohan, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Kumar Sanu, Amit Kumar, Jatin Pandit, Javed Ali, Aishwarya Majumdar, Sneha Pant, Pyarelal Ji, Palak Muchhal and Anwesha join hands to pay tribute to the legendary Lata Mangeshkar.

Episodes air on star plus at 7 pm every Sunday. The show is conceived and directed by Gajendra Singh.

IANS

#lata mangeshkar