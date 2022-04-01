Remo D'Souza admits he is clueless about his wife's tattoos

The Khatra Khatra Show on Voot is a great dose of laughter and fun. Led by power couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, along with Farah Khan as the Friday Special Host, this interactive comedy-game show has raised the bar of entertainment a notch higher! Together, they make everyone’s favourite celebrities take part in a variety of never-seen-before dares, pranks, tasks and games. Recently, ace Bollywood choreographer-director

Remo D’Souza was on stage to take on some ‘Khatra Khatra’ challenges as a special guest.

During a fun banter, Bharti Singh pulled Remo’s leg by saying, “We have gotten Remo on The Khatra Khatra stage to take badla from him for giving us less marks on another show.” Joining the bandwagon, Remo’s dearest pal Farah Khan added to the fun by quizzing him about his wife’s tattoos. She asked Remo, “How many tattoos does your wife have?” After he failed to answer the question, Farah jokingly quipped, “She has 11 tattoos. Guess where I got the answer from?... Your neighbour, Terrence Lewis.” Her response surely had everyone in splits!