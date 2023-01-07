Renowned art director Sunil Babu is no more

PTI

Noted art director Sunil Babu died at a private hospital on Thursday night due to a cardiac arrest. He was 50. Babu had worked for many hit movies in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and Telugu industries.

He is known for his work for the movies Ananthabhadram, Bangalore Days, Kayamkulam Kochunni, Pazhassiraja, Urumi, Notebook, among others. Babu was also the art director for many Bollywood movies and also associated with the upcoming Tamil movie Varisu, starring Vijay.

Malayalam director Rosshan Andrews took to Instagram and said Babu was one of the best technicians in the Indian film industry. “A great friend, great man with good soul, my loving brother…Rest in peace,” Andrews wrote.

Actor Dulquer Salmaan penned an emotional note. “Heart hurts... The kindest soul who quietly went about his work with so much passion and made no noise about his immense talent. Suniletta thank you for the memories. You brought life to our films...”