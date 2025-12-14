Renowned Gujarati actor Shruhad Goswami joins Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi for special episodes

The iconic Star Plus show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is gearing up for an exciting new turn as acclaimed Gujarati actor Shruhad Goswami joins the cast for a series of special episodes.

Known for his impactful performances in Gujarati cinema and television, Goswami has earned widespread appreciation for his portrayal of Krishna in the devotional blockbuster Laalo, Krishna Sada Sahaayate. His entry into the Hindi television space is expected to bring a refreshing dynamic to the narrative.

Goswami will be seen playing a pivotal role in the upcoming episodes. Although details about his character have been kept under wraps, sources suggest that his presence will significantly influence the ongoing storyline and intensify the emotional arc of key characters.

Currently, the narrative of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is witnessing heightened drama as Tulsi finds herself deeply disturbed after coming across a photograph of Mihir and Noina together.

This unexpected discovery has shaken her emotionally and hinted at possible misunderstandings and conflicts that may unfold in the coming episodes. With tensions rising and relationships being tested, viewers can expect gripping moments ahead.

The introduction of Shruhad Goswami at such a critical juncture has sparked curiosity among fans, who are eager to see how his character will connect with the ongoing turmoil within the Virani household. His entry is expected to add depth, intrigue, and fresh energy to the storyline, taking the show’s drama quotient even higher.