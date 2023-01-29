Rest in peace

ANI

Screenwriter Gregory Allen Howard dies at 70

The award-winning screenwriter of the 2000 classic sports film Remember the Titans, Gregory Allen Howard, died in Miami, Florida. He was 70 and suffered a brief illness. The publicist of Howard confirmed the news of his passing away on Friday.

Howard began his writing career at the age of 48, with his first project being the Harriet Tubman biopic Harriet,” originally assigned to him by Disney. However, the film didn’t materialise until 2015. At the red carpet premiere of Harriet, Howard told, “What I waited for more than anything else is for the whole industry to change. There needed to be the #OscarsSoWhite and [more] diversity in Hollywood. All that had to happen, because anybody who green-lighted this movie was risking their job and/or career.” —ANI

‘Victim’ fame British actor Sylvia Syms passes away

British actor Sylvia Syms, best known for her roles in Ice Cold in Alex and Victim, passed away on Friday. She was 89. She breathed her last at Denville Hall, London — a care home in London for the entertainment industry people.

Syms’ family said, “She has lived an amazing life and given us joy and laughter right up to the end. Just yesterday we were reminiscing together about all our adventures. She will be missed immensely.” The actress was educated at The Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London. Syms received the first of her three BAFTA acting nominations for Woman in a Dressing Gown (1957), followed by nods for No Trees in the Street (1959) and The Tamarind Seed (1974). Her most recent role was in the BBC period drama Gentleman Jack (2019) as Mrs. Rawson.