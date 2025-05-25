Return of the dragon

Universal Pictures, in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery, has officially announced the return of a timeless favourite — How to Train Your Dragon — now reimagined as a live-action adventure. The film is set to soar into cinemas on June 13. Directed by Dean DeBlois, the visionary behind the original animated trilogy and a three-time Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner, the live-action adaptation promises to bring fresh depth and spectacle to the beloved saga.

The cast includes Mason Thames as Hiccup and BAFTA nominee Nico Parker as Astrid. Gerard Butler reprises his role as Stoick the Vast. They are joined by Nick Frost, Julian Dennison, Gabriel Howell, Bronwyn James, Harry Trevaldwyn, Ruth Codd, Peter Serafinowicz and Murray McArthur in supporting roles. The story returns to rekindle the wonder, the fire and the heartfelt nostalgia that fans around the world have come to treasure.

As anticipation builds, director DeBlois reflected on the enduring core of the narrative, stating, “The bond between Hiccup and Toothless is the soul of the story. Their connection is transformative — it’s what allows Hiccup to find his true strength and redefine what it means to be a Viking.”