Revisiting Dil To Pagal Hai as it turns 29

Yash Chopra’s Dil To Pagal Hai (DTPH) released in 1997, attempts to be the best-choice Valentinian film. Sorrily, much of it looks dated now. The excitement of watching Shah Rukh Khan searching for “perfect love” through a gauntlet of 12 songs and sets resembling a 12-year old kids’ summer-camp party fantasy, wears thin.

Shiamak Davar’s “original” choreography now looks like a series of tricky hand movements with no support from the feet. The costumes have understandably dated. As Rahul, Shah Rukh Khan shares zero chemistry with the ostensible love of his life, Pooja played by Madhuri Dixit. For more than half the film, the two are kept apart by script writers Aditya Chopra, Tanuja Chandra, Pamela Chopra and Yash Chopra.

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It is astonishing how four kindred spirits came up with a screenplay so wispy and lightweight, the drama keeps floating away into la-la land. Especially when it claims to be an “eternal” love story. Even the hit Uttam Singh songs endorse the fluffy mood.

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At the most, Dil To Pagal Hai, is a natty date movie with lots of colour and music. The vibrant tone of narration talks of “someone somewhere” the ideal mate for everyone. But couldn’t be bothered with anything more than the here-and-now.

Yash Chopra wants to celebrate the immediacy of romance; its lingering effect is avoided for some other time. The film begins with a montage of real-life couples captured in a moment of shared warmth. If we hope to see the same warmth being extended to the fictional characters, we are in for a disappointment. Shah Rukh’s Rahul comes across as kiddish, selfcentred attention-seeking rake. He couldn’t care less about his Chandramukhi Nisha (Karisma Kapoor) going bonkers over him.

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The entire team of dancers and musicians know Nisha is hopelessly in love with Rahul. He doesn’t. We now know why love is considered blind. Shah Rukh’s Rahul is an infantilized Devdas whose death wish is vocalized in his constant refrain, ‘Mar gaya Rahul.’

Seen as a Chitrahaar on the Mills & Boon variety of love, Dil To Pagal Hai brings a smile to the face even today. The principal cast’s time-proof charm will make you smile. But if you are looking for a sensitive discourse on love, like what we saw in Yash Chopra’s Daag, Lamhe, or Chandni or even the neglected Faasle, then this one will leave you cold.

More dishy than deep, more ditzy than dizzying, Dil To Pagal Hai is a musical with a sterile heart. It sings and dances (and sings and dances…) about romance love and togetherness with the crispness of a bag of potato chips and with just as much staying power.

My favourite character in Dil To Pagal Hai is Pooja’s dotty uncle Deven Verma who loves to sing even if the audience is his house help and building watchman. And the best performances comes from Aruna Irani as Pooja’s dance teacher. She enters late in the film to leave a lingering impact. As for the film….oh well, dil toh pagal hai dil deewana hai.

Dil Toh Pagal Hai released on October 31, 1997 was more Aditya Chopra than Yash Chopra in tone. The senior Chopra had no qualms in admitting that his son played a big hand in the final shape of Dil Toh Pagal Hai(DTPH)

The proud father told me, “By the time, I came to Dil Toh Pagal Hai audiences’ tastes had changed considerably. Of course I kept abreast of what was happening in the world. But Adi was more clued in. He had already proved himself with Dilwale and Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. I felt he was highly qualified to give the correct visual feel and flavour to Dil Toh Pagal hai.”

DTPH was plotted around the world of contemporary dance and dancers. Shah Rukh, Madhuri and Karisma Kapoor played out a love story against the bubbly bouncy backdrop of modern dancing. While the plot has dated somewhat, the songs composed by Uttam Singh and the choreography (by Shiamak Davar) remains surprisingly newfangled and vigorous.

Apparently, Aditya Chopra was not sure if Lataji could pull off the vocals for all the eleven songs barring one (Le gayi filmed on Karisma was sung by Asha Bhosle).

But Yash Chopra was adamant. “I told Adi, as long as I am there it will be Lataji only. For me, making a film without her voice was unimaginable.”

Lataji’s singing contributed immeasurably to DTPH. Every song was a chartbuster.

Said Yashji appreciatively, “Lataji was 68 when she sang for Madhuri in Dil Toh Pagal Hai. Her singing gave so much life and expression to the film. I remember Lataji was 40 when she sang for 16-year old Dimple in Raj Saab’s Bobby. At 68 she sounded 20 in my film!”

Incidentally, Akshay Kumar did the special appearance solely because he was offered the peppy title song. He was not paid any remuneration.

One more funfact about DTPH: the opening credits played to the sound of Lataji and Hariharan’s Ek Duuje ke vaste featured all the real-life couple friends of the Chopras.