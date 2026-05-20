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Home / Entertainment / Rhea Chakraborty announces social media break

Rhea Chakraborty announces social media break

Chakraborty shares a post on her Instagram handle on Tuesday and says online noise feels heavy

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:05 PM May 20, 2026 IST
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Rhea Chakraborty. File photo
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Actor Rhea Chakraborty said she had been missing herself as she announced a break from social media to “reconnect with what feels real”.

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Chakraborty shared a post on her Instagram handle on Tuesday and said online noise felt heavy.

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“Lately, I’ve been missing myself a little. The constant noise, the scrolling, the keeping up - it’s all started to feel heavier than I expected. I miss being present without thinking about capturing the moment. I miss quiet. I miss simply being,” she wrote.

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“So, I’m taking a step back for a while - to slow down, breathe a little deeper, and reconnect with what feels real. Choosing lived moments over posted ones, for now. See you soon,” she added.

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Chakraborty will next feature in the Netflix series “Family Business”, which will also mark her return to the screen after a seven-year hiatus. The series also features Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles.

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