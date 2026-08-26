Rhiya Ahir, who went viral during student protests, will battle against Love Gill for a spot in Bigg Boss 20

The much-awaited new season of fan-favourite TV reality show Bigg Boss is all set for an entrance, with Salman Khan also gearing up to return as the host.

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Bigg Boss 20 will premiere on September 6 on JioHotstar at 9 pm and COLORS at 10:30 pm.

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Bringing back Fans Ka Faisla for Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20, it will put the audience back in the driving seat, with viewers deciding which contender receives the 'Vardaan of an Extra Jeevan Daan' and steps into the Bigg Boss house.

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Two contenders, Love Gill and Rhiya Ahir, will go head-to-head for a single spot, with the winner determined entirely by audience votes.

Model and actor Rhiya Ahir became a viral face of student protests after a video showed her blocking a Mumbai Police van carrying detained protesters during demonstrations at Shivaji Park last month.

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Voting is now open exclusively on the JioHotstar app and will remain live until September 2 at 11:59 pm. The winner will be revealed during the grand premiere on September 6, when Salman Khan will welcome the audience's choice into the house.

Speaking about the chance to enter through fan votes, Love Gill said, "To have my entry into the house decided directly by the viewers is the ultimate Extra Jeevan Daan for my journey before the show even kicks off. This season's Tathas-two theme proves that real power lies with the audience, and I'm ready to earn that 'Vardaan.' I'm not here to play safe, blend into the background, or hold back who I am. I know the kind of unfiltered energy, honesty, and Punjabi grit I bring to the table. I'm ready to turn up the heat from day one, and I trust the fans to back someone who will keep it completely real. If you want a contestant who will play with total heart, lock in your vote for me."

Sharing her excitement about the fan-driven battle, Rhiya said, "Big Boss ke ghar ka sadasya banna through fans ka faisla is just the perfect setup. In a season built around Tathas-two, it's all about double the stakes and zero compromise. I'm not someone who backs down under pressure or sugar-coats the truth. I'm coming in with sharp instincts, clear opinions, and a drive to compete at full force. The audience holds the ultimate Vardaan to grant this entry, and I know they recognise genuinity when they see it. With my new big national family by my side, let's make this happen and take over the house on night one." —ANI