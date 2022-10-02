Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal dance to 'Ambarsariya' at their sangeet ceremony, pics inside

Mumbai, October 2
Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are now officially man and wife with their recently concluded Delhi wedding festivities.
The two are now in Lucknow to celebrate another round of celebrations of mehendi, sangeet and a party being hosted to celebrate their union.
The decor for the occasion was inspired by nature with a lot of elements like florals, jute, wood etc. The couple did a fun "Phoolon Ki Holi" as their friends and family showered them in a customary way.
Take a look at these new photos:
View this post on Instagram
The evening was marked by performances by their friends and cousins. Richa's best friend from her childhood put up a surprise performance for the couple, while her brother sang her a song and did a Bhangra performance too. The couple then danced on two songs including their popular song 'Ambarsariya' from their 2013 release, 'Fukrey'.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive
Punjabi singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh asks fans to pray for him
The rapper updates about Alfaaz’s health through Instagram p...