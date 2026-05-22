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Home / Entertainment / Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal to attend launch of New Zealand’s first Indian film festival

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal to attend launch of New Zealand’s first Indian film festival

The launch event on June 2 will feature a screening of 'Girls Will Be Girls', the couple’s first production as a producing team

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:11 PM May 22, 2026 IST
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Actors-producers Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal. File photo
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Actors-producers Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will headline the launch of New Zealand’s first dedicated Indian film festival on June 2.

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The Indian Film Festival of New Zealand (TIFFNZ), founded by Petrina D’Rozario, is set to debut in October 2026 across Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch as a four-day celebration of Indian cinema.

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The inaugural edition of the film gala will feature screenings, workshops, cultural events and industry conversations aimed at strengthening creative ties between the two countries, a press release said.

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The launch event on June 2 will feature a screening of “Girls Will Be Girls”, the couple’s first production as a producing team, which has earned acclaim at international platforms, including Sundance Film Festival and Independent Spirit Awards.

In a joint statement, the couple said they were happy to be part of the launch as they believe film festivals are important spaces for building dialogue and giving room to diverse stories.

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“The idea of bringing Indian cinema to New Zealand in a structured, celebratory way feels both timely and meaningful. We’re looking forward to supporting this new chapter and engaging with audiences there,” they said.

The Indian Film Festival of New Zealand is expected to showcase around 30 films across feature and short formats, with the festival envisioned as a platform to highlight the diversity of Indian cinema while amplifying South Asian voices in New Zealand.

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