Home / Entertainment / Ricky Kej collaborates with Kailash Sathyarthi for GANDHI--Mantras of Compassion

Ricky Kej collaborates with Kailash Sathyarthi for GANDHI--Mantras of Compassion

ANI
Updated At : 05:46 AM Jun 26, 2025 IST
Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej, Masa Takumi, BRIT Award-nominated cellist Tina Guo, and Nobel Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi collaborate for the album GANDHI--Mantras of Compassion, a musical tribute to the life and ideals of Mahatma Gandhi.

The musical album assembles the voices and talents of over 200 artistes worldwide to highlight Gandhi's philosophy of non-violence, peace, tolerance and environmental consciousness through music.

According to the press note shared by the makers, the album is expected to serve as a poignant reminder that Gandhi's message remains as urgent and necessary today as ever.

"Mahatma Gandhi inspired generations of changemakers, from Martin Luther King Jr to Nelson Mandela. This album is our humble offering to keep that flame alive. Music has the power to transcend boundaries, just as Gandhi's message did," said Ricky Kej as quoted in a press note.

Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, whose life's work has focused on children's rights and peace, lends his voice and vision to the project. His collaboration underscores the album's deeper mission to awaken global consciousness through art.

"Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on January 30th 1948. But the assassin did not know that some people never die. Gandhi is indeed one of them. His life lessons are universal and timeless. Gandhi will continue to guide us beyond geography, and through the ages," said Kailash Satyarthi as quoted in a press note.

In the album's trailer description, Ricky Kej revealed the story behind his collaboration with the Nobel Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi.

The musician and Nobel Prize Laureate's collaboration started in 2024 when the duo attended a four-city concert tour across India.

