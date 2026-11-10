Ricky Kej returns to his Rajasthan roots

Three-time Grammy Award winner and Padma Shri recipient Ricky Kej will receive the ‘Srajan The Spark Lifetime Achievement Award’ in Udaipur on November 15, 2026. The honour comes from Srajan The Spark — a movement of music lovers dedicated to preserving India’s musical heritage. Headquartered in Udaipur, with 16 chapters in India and abroad, the movement was founded and is helmed by Prasanna K Khamesra, a retired IPS officer.

Kej, who was born in North Carolina, moved to Bengaluru when he was six years old and has lived there since, will mark the occasion with The Earth Symphony, a free concert for environmental awareness that is expected to draw close to 10,000 people. It will be his first-ever public concert in Udaipur, and a homecoming for a musician whose father hails from Rajasthan. The evening will include songs on Rajasthan and his versions of folk songs from across India.

With this award, Kej steps into a roll of honour that reads like a history of Indian music itself. Past recipients of Srajan’s Lifetime Achievement honour include Padmavibhushan Dr L Subramaniam, Padmabhushan Vishwamohan Bhatt, A Sivamani, Pt. Ronu Majumdar, Usha Mangeshkar, Anup Jalota, Roop Kumar Rathod, Sudesh Bhosle, the duo Anand-Milind, Anandji of Kalyan ji-Anandji, lyricist Yogesh, Sameer Anjan, poet and actor Shailesh Lodha among many others. “It's absolutely amazing to be in that company,” shares Kej. “I am thrilled as this is an award from India, my country. And not only that, it’s an award in particular from Rajasthan, where my father hails from.”

“Ricky Kej has brought great recognition to India and Rajasthan, not only through his music but through his extraordinary work for environmental conservation across the globe,” says Khamesra. “Srajan originated in Udaipur, and Ricky also has his roots in our state. We are immensely proud to honour him.”

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Interestingly, Srajan was born in 2013 in Udaipur over a cup of tea, when Khamesra, a music lover since childhood, and some of his friends set out to bring India’s fading music, poetry and shayari back to the people.

Kej shares that same commitment to India’s musical roots. “No matter how hard I try to make a completely western piece of music, there will always be a soul of India within that music”, says Kej. And, that soul is exactly what brings him and Srajan together. Kej has made it his mission over the next five to six years to document as many of India’s tribal songs and musicians as he can, building a permanent archive of musical forms passed down orally for thousands of years and now vanishing. Those songs, he says, carry indigenous knowledge about coexisting with nature and our place as human beings in the world. “Art is all about breaking the rules, but you have to know the rules first in order to break them,” he signs off…