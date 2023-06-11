For her upcoming film, I Love You, Rakul Preet Singh left no stone unturned to get into the skin of the character. For one of the scenes in the film, the actress was required to stay underwater for two minutes and 30 seconds.

Talking about the training, the actress says, “The film required me to be in a certain frame of mind to understand emotions deeply. I did rigorous prep for a month of truly connecting with my emotions. On training for the underwater sequence, there was a scuba instructor named Aneesh. He trained me for underwater breath holding for two minutes and 30 seconds. So I did a couple of sessions of that. Overall, it took one month of connecting with the emotions and the physical training for the film.”

She adds, “The biggest challenge of shooting the underwater sequence was that I was in water from 2 p.m. in the afternoon to literally 4 a.m. in the morning. They were pouring hot water over me after every shot so that my body did not get extremely cold. Of course, your eyes are burning due to chlorine in the water, and that is also a challenge, but I really enjoyed it because it helped me push myself.”

Rakul Preet Singh and Pavail Gulati’s romantic thriller I Love You is all set for its direct-to-digital premiere on June 16 on JioCinema. The film also stars Akshay Oberoi and Kiran Kumar.