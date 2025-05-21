Rihanna flaunts baby bump
Rihanna made a surprise appearance at Cannes Film Festival and walked the red carpet at the Palais to support her partner A$AP Rocky at the premiere of Highest 2 Lowest.
The singer stunned everyone with her mesmerising look. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their third child together.
