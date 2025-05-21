DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Entertainment / Rihanna flaunts baby bump

Rihanna flaunts baby bump

Rihanna made a surprise appearance at Cannes Film Festival and walked the red carpet at the Palais to support her partner A$AP Rocky at the premiere of Highest 2 Lowest. The singer stunned everyone with her mesmerising look. Rihanna and...
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:57 AM May 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A$AP Rocky & Rihanna.
Advertisement

Rihanna made a surprise appearance at Cannes Film Festival and walked the red carpet at the Palais to support her partner A$AP Rocky at the premiere of Highest 2 Lowest.

Advertisement

The singer stunned everyone with her mesmerising look. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their third child together.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper