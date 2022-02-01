Rihanna flaunts her baby bump adorned in colourful jewels

The singer expecting first baby with A$AP Rocky

Pop superstar Rihanna. Twitter

IANS

Los Angeles, February 1

The 'Diamonds' singer and fashion mogul Rihanna is pregnant and expecting her first baby with rapper A$AP Rocky.

The couple was photographed out in New York City over the weekend, where Rihanna flaunted her baby bump while wearing a long pink jacket, reports people.com.

Rihanna shows ofg her baby bump with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. Twitter

Her oversized outerwear was unbuttoned at the bottom to reveal her growing bump adorned in a gold cross with colourful jewels.

In one of the photos, where A$AP Rocky grew up, the rapper kisses the soon-to-be mom on her forehead as they enjoy a snowy walk outdoors.

Back in May, A$AP Rocky told GQ about his romance with Rihanna, calling her the "love of my life." When asked what it felt like to be in a relationship, he said, "So much better. So much better when you got 'the One.' She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She's the One." In regards to fatherhood, A$AP Rocky, 33, said starting a family is "in my destiny, absolutely". As he put it at the time, "I think I'd be an incredible, remarkably overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very."

A source confirmed in November 2020 that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were dating after years of friendship.

The couple had sparked romance rumours since Rihanna split from her boyfriend of three years, billionaire Hassan Jameel, in January 2020.

That July, she featured A$AP Rocky in her Fenty Skin campaign, and the duo did several interviews together to promote the collaboration.

Rihanna previously opened up about family planning, telling British Vogue in March 2020 that she was "realising life is really short" and found a new no-nonsense approach to living.

"You don't have a lot of time to tolerate s----, you know? You put so much on your plate. When you're overwhelmed, you need to start cutting things out. And I'm overwhelmed too much," she said at the time.

"What's happening now is that I'm going back to black and white. My gray area is shutting down." "I know I will want to live differently," she added, saying that within the next 10 years she sees herself having "three or four" children, whether she has a partner or not.

"I feel like society makes me want to feel like, 'Oh, you got it wrong'. They diminish you as a mother if there's not a dad in your kids' lives," said Rihanna.

"But the only thing that matters is happiness; that's the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That's the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love." 

#asap #pregnant #rihanna

