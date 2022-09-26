Rihanna to headline 2023 Super Bowl halftime show

Los Angeles, September 26
Pop star Rihanna will perform at the coveted Super Bowl half-time show in February 2023.
The National Football League (NFL) made the announcement on Sunday along with Jay-Z's Roc Nation and Apple Music.
Rihanna, 34, also shared the news on her social media channels by posting a photo of her holding up an NFL football.
September 25, 2022
According to entertainment news portal Deadline, speculation about Rihanna has been going around since last week, when the NFL announced that Apple Music would become the new sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show beginning in 2023.
The Super Bowl will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on 12 February 2023. After years of Pepsi's sponsorship, the upcoming half-time show will be sponsored by Apple Music.
Rihanna was also offered to headline the 2019 Halftime show but turned down the offer in a decision to show solidarity with Colin Kaepernick.
The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback had protested police brutality against Black people and minorities by kneeling during the national anthem in 2016.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajasthan crisis: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi seeks written report from observers Kharge, Maken
Congress has 108 MLAs in 200-member Assembly, of which 82 lo...
One person, one post: Will Gehlot choose CM-ship over Cong presidency?
Rajasthan is one of the only two states where Congress is in...
Rajasthan Cong crisis: BJP says 'It is all about dynasty. Ashok Gehlot knows his son will be marginalised with Sachin Pilot as CM'
‘No hand in crisis but doors not closed for Sachin Pilot’, s...
Water flow in Yamuna at Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar rises to danger level
The water flow above 2.5 lakh cusecs is considered high floo...
Stubble burning, power supply among issues to be taken up during Punjab Assembly session on Tuesday
Day-long session is likely to be a stormy one with oppositio...