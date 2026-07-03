Rimjhim gire saawan: Celebrities share their monsoon memories, favourite songs and rainy-day rituals

Chai, pakodas & childhood nostalgia

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The first spell of rain always makes me feel like a child again. The smell of wet soil and the sound of raindrops bring back beautiful memories. Whenever I get time, I love to stay indoors with a cup of ginger tea, read a book or simply watch the rain from my window. Rimjhim Gire Saawan remains my all-time favourite monsoon song, and no rainy day feels complete without hot pakodas and chai. I also enjoy travelling to lush green hill stations during this season. - Shubhangi Atre

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Coffee, comfort & monsoon memories

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I love the monsoon because it brings a sense of calm. The rain takes me back to my carefree childhood days, and those memories always make me smile. On a rainy day, I enjoy staying home with a cup of coffee, reading, cooking or simply doing nothing. Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein is my favourite monsoon song, and nothing beats homemade khichdi with ghee, papad, and pickle when it's raining outside. I'd love to spend a monsoon vacation in Shillong someday. - Adrija Roy

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Finding peace in the rains

I absolutely love the monsoon because it brings a beautiful sense of peace and renewal. The fresh petrichor, cool breeze, lush greenery and soothing atmosphere make me feel like nature is hugging the earth and giving it a new life. During this season, I enjoy listening to music, reading a good book, sipping hot masala chai, watching my favourite movies or web series, clicking monsoon pictures, and writing in my journal. Rimjhim Gire Saawan is my all-time favourite monsoon song, and I also love listening to Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein, Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si, and Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua. My favourite monsoon destination is Lonavala. -Anjali Phougat

Monsoon's soulful charm

I love the monsoon because it changes the entire mood, texture and feeling of life. Every city takes on a different character, and the season is not only soothing for the soul but also essential for our soil and farmers. I prefer staying indoors during heavy rains, listening to music, and enjoying quiet indoor activities whenever possible. Rimjhim Gire Saawan is my all-time favourite monsoon song because it beautifully captures the charm of Mumbai during the rains. My staple monsoon meal has always been khichdi with ghee or onion pakoras with papad—it’s something I’ve grown up eating. If I had to pick a perfect monsoon getaway, it would be Darjeeling or Thailand. - Pallavi Chatterjee

Rains call for road trips

I absolutely love the monsoon because it brings back beautiful childhood memories of playing in the rain. The smell of wet earth, lush greenery, and the soothing sound of raindrops make the season feel magical. On rainy days, I enjoy slowing down with a cup of chai, reading a good book, watching a comforting film, or simply listening to music while admiring the rain from my window. If time permits, I also love going for a long drive in the drizzle. I love listening to Tum Se Hi, Baarish, Kabhi Jo Baadal Barse, and Sawan Aaya Hai during the monsoon. Nothing beats hot pakoras with masala chai on a rainy day—it’s comforting, nostalgic, and brings everyone together. My favourite monsoon getaway is Coorg. - Neha Rana

Paper boats and rainy-day bliss

Monsoon takes me back to my carefree childhood. I remember running outside, making paper boats, and simply enjoying every drop of rain. A perfect rainy day for me starts with a hot cup of chai while watching the rain from my window. I love reading a good book, watching a feel-good movie, listening to soothing music, and spending quality time with my family. I also enjoy going for a drive because Mumbai looks beautiful during the monsoon. Tum Se Hi is one of my favourite monsoon songs. - Soniya Bansal