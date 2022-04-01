Rimmi Sen cheated off over Rs4-crore in a business scam; registers FIR

Actress Rimmi Sen has been cheated off Rs 4.14-crore by a businessman. This entrepreneur reportedly took the money from Rimmi on the pretext of investing in a brand new business. According to the FIR, Rimmi met the alleged accused businessman named Raunak Vyas in 2019 at a gym. Vyas introduced her to an investment plan that he was starting. Rimmi eventually found out that Vyas duping her. —TMS
