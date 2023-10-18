Rinku Dhawan has entered the Bigg Boss house. She talks to us about the show and more…

How does it feel to be in the BB house?

I feel good about going to the Big Boss house at this stage. It feels like I’m meant to be in this house now!

Why have you accepted the offer now?

When I received the offer, I didn’t really think much about it. But when I gave it some thought, I felt I was ready for this journey of life with all the ups and downs. So far, I’ve only played different roles, but now it feels like I’m ready to go out there and express my true self to my audience. They will get to know the real Rinku Dhawan.

What will be your survival mantra inside the house?

My survival mantra is to play as honestly as I can, and to give my best. It’s a contest, and everyone has come to win. I have come to win too, and I will focus on that. I will adapt to the situation as required.

Bigg Boss can make or break someone’s career. Are you scared? How comfortable are you with the format?

I don’t think Bigg Boss can make or break someone’s career. It depends on how you present yourself in the game, and Bigg Boss can certainly be a platform. Whatever is the outcome, I believe it will be a positive experience for everyone.

What is your take on the host, Salman Khan?

I love him. I think he’s really cool. When I watched Maine Pyaar Kiya, I had bought a lot of postcards with his pictures and put up posters in my cupboard and on walls.

Have you ever followed the show? Who all are your favourite contestants?

Yes, I have watched Bigg Boss, although not all the seasons. I watched some of the initial ones, then missed a few and later on I watched the one with Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Recently, I watched the one with Abdu Rozik, and I really enjoyed it.

Who are contestants you liked?

I really liked Sajid Khan. Abdu Rozik, of course, was a sweetheart. I also found Shiv Thakare very likable. Shilpa Shinde was really good in that season. I also thought Vikas Gupta was good. And Rakhi Sawant, I find her quite entertaining. She brings a lot of fun to the show. I think she’s made for entertainment and always gives her best.

Anything specific/special lucky stuff you are carrying inside the house?

It was quite a last-minute thing for me, so preparing for the show became a daunting task. Even now, my preparation might not be entirely complete because it all happened at the very last minute as I was busy with my shoots. But in terms of my style, I’m a very simple girl, and I prefer simple things.

What’s your son’s reaction to you doing this show?

If I were to speak in my son’s language, he said, ‘No, you won’t go, you won’t do it. You know how people fight in that show, and you won’t be like that.’ So, he was not very happy about it. But I explained to him that this is my profession, and doing both fiction and non-fiction work is a part of my career. It’s definitely a good move for my career, and there’s no reason not to do it.

What you will be missing the most from the outside world?

I’ll be missing my mother, my son and my family.

How long are you expecting to be in the show?

I believe that having expectations can often lead to disappointments. So, I’m not setting any expectations, but I am confident that I will win the show in many ways.