Rishab Shetty spills beans on crafting the universal appeal of Kantara: Chapter 1

Kantara: Chapter 1 delves into themes of faith and spirituality, drawing deeply from the rich folklore of coastal Karnataka. Actor-director Rishab Shetty said his intention was never to promote a particular ideology, but rather to share a compelling story that resonates with universal human experiences.

Set in pre-colonial Karnataka, the Kannada film depicts the conflict between the tribal of the Kantara forest and a tyrannical king. Since its theatrical release on October 2, it has grossed Rs 600 crore globally.

“As a storyteller, I believe in remaining unbiased. We tell stories about our folklore, Bharatiyata, and our tradition of nature worship,” said Shetty. “There is no ideology or political agenda here; we are simply establishing a story that people are appreciating.”

Kantara: Chapter 1 serves as a prelude to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, which became a cultural phenomenon thanks to its rooted storytelling and went on to become one of the highest-grossing Kannada films ever. Shetty, who co-wrote the film with Anirudh Mahesh and Shanil Guru, said he does not seek to impose his views on audiences. “Some experiences, such as praying in a temple, are personal.

You feel it; you don’t necessarily discuss it with others. Through the story, we offer that experience. How people interpret it is their choice,” he explained.The 42-year-old actor-filmmaker’s connection to spirituality is deeply personal. “My mother worships God a lot, and so do I. It’s part of our lifestyle. I perform puja on the shooting spot, we worship the camera, and then begin shooting.”The biggest challenge with Kantara: Chapter 1, Shetty said, was crafting the right storyline. “With Kantara the story was straightforward — a man on the wrong path is enlightened by Daiva. But here, with Chapter 1, the dynamics are more complex: Why has Berme (my character) come here? How does he relate to the first king Vijayendra? Establishing these relationships and characters was difficult,” he shared, expressing gratitude to Hombale Films for their unwavering support.Another significant hurdle was the scarcity of references about the era portrayed. “We conducted extensive research, spoke to many people, and brought all that into the story. The entire team worked tirelessly — the cinematographer to make it visually striking, the production designer to build palaces, streets, and tribal settings,” he said.

Looking ahead, Shetty promised fans that the Kantara universe will expand. But before that, “Next year, he will start work on new film Jai Hanuman.”