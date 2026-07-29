Rishab Shetty to be honored at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne with the Prestigious Leadership in Cinema Award

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) will confer its prestigious Leadership in Cinema Award upon acclaimed actor, writer and filmmaker Rishab Shetty at its 2026 edition, recognising a visionary whose work will continue to redefine the possibilities of contemporary Indian storytelling on the global stage.

Advertisement

Over the past few years, Rishab Shetty has established himself as one of the country's most distinctive cinematic voices through the Kantara franchise, creating stories deeply rooted in the traditions, folklore and spiritual heritage of coastal Karnataka while resonating with audiences across the world. By weaving mythology, faith, ecology and human emotion into visually compelling cinema, his work will demonstrate that stories grounded in local culture can achieve universal appeal.

Advertisement

The Leadership in Cinema Award will recognise Shetty's contribution to expanding the global conversation around Indian cinema by championing narratives that are unapologetically rooted, culturally authentic and artistically ambitious.

Advertisement

Rishab Shetty will attend IFFM 2026 as one of the festival's marquee guests. The Leadership in Cinema Award remains one of IFFM's highest honours, celebrating artists whose work has left an enduring impact on cinema and culture. Over the years, the accolade has recognised several distinguished names from Indian cinema, placing Shetty among an esteemed group of creative trailblazers.

Speaking on the recognition, Rishab Shetty said, “I am deeply honoured to receive the Leadership in Cinema Award from the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Storytelling has always been my way of celebrating our culture, our traditions and the communities that inspire us. It is incredibly meaningful to see stories rooted in our heritage resonate with audiences across the world. I look forward to being in Melbourne and celebrating the incredible diversity and strength of Indian cinema with fellow filmmakers and audiences."

Advertisement

Festival Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange added, “Rishab Shetty represents a new generation of Indian filmmakers whose work is both deeply rooted and globally relevant. Through his singular storytelling voice, he has demonstrated how local stories can transcend borders and connect with audiences everywhere. We are delighted to honour him with the Leadership in Cinema Award and look forward to welcoming him to IFFM 2026."

The 2026 edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will bring together leading voices from Indian and South Asian cinema for a celebration of storytelling through screenings, conversations, industry events and the annual IFFM Awards.