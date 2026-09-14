Rishabh Sawhney makes his NYFW debut as showstopper

Rishabh Sawhney added another international milestone to his growing career with his debut as a showstopper at New York Fashion Week on Saturday. Walking for designer Paromita Ghosh’s Paroma-Àla-Mode, Sawhney took to the runway at Sony Hall as part of the Runway 7 showcase, bringing his commanding presence to one of the world’s most prominent style platforms.

For the Season 3 presentation, titled “Pink Panther,” Paroma-Àla-Mode embraced a glamorous aesthetic of bling, diamonds and elaborate embellishment, drawing on the classic sophistication and mystery associated with the theme. Sawhney stood out in a dramatic all-black look featuring a heavily embellished jacket with intricate silver detailing and star motifs, paired with black trousers accented by oversized stars. A flowing cape attached to the jacket added movement and drama, while layered star-shaped necklaces completed the statement ensemble.

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The runway, however, was familiar territory for Sawhney. Before transitioning to acting, he began his career as a fashion model, an experience that was evident in the ease and confidence with which he carried the elaborate look.

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Sawhney has steadily built a diverse acting portfolio since making his screen debut as Mehmood in the historical series The Empire in 2021. He later gained wider recognition as antagonist Azhar Akhtar in Fighter (2024), sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. He has since continued to explore varied roles, including a double performance as Ali and Ahmad Shah Abdali in Nagabandham, showcasing his ability to adapt to dramatically different characters.