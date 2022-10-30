'Rishton Ka Live Telecast' to premiere today on Zee Theatre

Zee Theatre is set for Rishton Ka Live Telecast, a rib-tickling and enlightening teleplay about family dynamics, which will premiere today (October 30) at 8 pm. The teleplay talks about the widening generation gap between parents and their tech-savvy children. It will be interesting to watch how this light-hearted play reveals many home truths when the ‘dysfunctional’ Sharma family decides to participate in a televised reality show.
The participation, driven initially by monetary considerations, eventually turns out to be an eye-opening experience for every member of the family. Jointly directed by Prasad Khandekar and Ishaan Trivedi, this light-hearted teleplay stars Aanjjan Srivastav, Himani Shivpuri, Piyush Ranade, Aakanksha Gade and Tapasya Nayak.
