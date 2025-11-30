Risk turns into reward

Actor Akshay Singh, who made his debut as a producer and director with his feature film Pinky Beauty Parlour, shared that the movie was more than just a project for him. It wasn’t only his vision coming to life but also a risk he chose to take. And as luck would have it, the risk paid off when Pinky Beauty Parlour not only made headlines at film festivals but also turned into a multidimensional journey that saw Akshay wearing several hats, including that of writer and lead actor.

Among its many accolades, Pinky Beauty Parlour was honored as the Closing Film at the Hawaii International Film Festival (USA) and the Ottawa Film Festival (Canada), and as the Opening Film at the reputed SAARC International Film Festival (Sri Lanka). It also received a Special Mention at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI, Goa), a special recommendation at the Mumbai International Film Festival (MAMI), and Special Jury Awards at both the Kerala and Rajasthan International Film Festivals among others.

Reflecting on the film’s global journey, Akshay says, “The festival journey of my film Pinky Beauty Parlour was nothing short of magical and deeply humbling.”