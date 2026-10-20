Riteish Deshmukh Makes his Telugu debut with RAPO23; joins Energetic Star Ram Pothineni for Hyderabad shoot

Riteish Deshmukh is set to make his Telugu debut with Energetic Star Ram Pothineni’s RAPO23. The makers have announced his association with the film as he joins the ongoing Hyderabad schedule. A behind-the-scenes video released by the team captures Riteish arriving on set and Ram Pothineni greeting him with a hug.

Energetic Star Ram Pothineni is taking on the dual responsibility of acting and directing the film, which marks his directorial debut. Produced by Krishna Pothineni under the Rapo Cinematics banner, RAPO23 is being mounted on a large scale and is set in a neo-noir world.

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Riteish, known for his work in Hindi cinema, has been part of films such as Ek Villain, Raid 2 and Raja Shivaji. With RAPO23, he makes his Telugu film debut. He came on board after being impressed by the script and his character, which plays a pivotal role in the film.

The BTS video offers a glimpse of the film’s set, with Riteish’s face kept out of view. It captures his arrival on set and his interaction with Ram as the two come together for the film.

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Samyuktha plays the female lead, with other actors also featuring in key roles.

The technical team includes cinematographer Thirunavukarasu (Tirru), production designer AS Prakash and music composer Sam CS. The action sequences are being designed by Peter Hein, Vikram Mor and Kevin.

With filming underway in Hyderabad, RAPO23 marks Energetic Star Ram Pothineni’s directorial debut and Riteish Deshmukh’s entry into Telugu cinema.