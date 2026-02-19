DT
Home / Entertainment / Riteish Deshmukh unveils 'Raja Shivaji' poster on Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary

Riteish Deshmukh unveils 'Raja Shivaji' poster on Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary

‘Raja Shivaji’ is a bilingual action-drama being made in Marathi and Hindi

article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 09:06 PM Feb 19, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo: Instagram/riteishd
Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company on Thursday unveiled the first poster of their upcoming historical epic "Raja Shivaji" on the occasion of the 396th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh, who is directing the film and also plays the titular role, shared the poster on social media.

The image features Deshmukh as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, holding a sword, with a stern and resolute expression.

Touted as a major Pan-India project, "Raja Shivaji" is a bilingual action-drama being made in Marathi and Hindi.

The film brings together noted composer duo Ajay-Atul for music and acclaimed cinematographer Santosh Sivan.

According to the makers, the film traces the journey of Shivaji Maharaj from a young man who took a vow to challenge powerful forces to the leader who laid the foundation of Swarajya, and seeks to present his story to audiences beyond linguistic boundaries.

The film is presented by Jio Studios and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh under the banner of Mumbai Film Company.

‘Raja Shivaji’ is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on May 1.

