Riteish, Genelia to reunite on screen with quirky comedy 'Mister Mummy'

IANS
Mumbai, February 4
Bollywood couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza are all set to star in the upcoming Shaad Ali film, 'Mister Mummy'. The comedy drama will tell the story of a grumpy man, played by Riteish, inexplicably getting pregnant.
At the core of the movie is the story of a couple with opposing choices on the matter of children. Destiny, though, has something else planned for the childhood sweethearts as they set off on a mad, bumpy ride in this comedy drama of revelations and realisations.
The film will also mark the reunion of Riteish and Genelia on screen after a decade. They were last seen together in the 2012 release, 'Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya'.
The two shared psters of the film on social media.
Riteish also shared the same pictures but with a different caption:
T-Series Films and Hectic Cinema have joined forces to roll out the film. Directed by Shaad Ali, 'Mister Mummy' has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Shaad Ali and Siva Ananth.
