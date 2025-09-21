Roar reloaded

Ashwin Kumar’s ‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ is set to make its much-anticipated OTT debut on Netflix this Friday, September 19, at 12.30 pm IST, the makers have announced. Described as one of the biggest releases of the year, the animated mythological epic will be available to stream in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The official announcement read:

Advertisement

“Bhakti shakti ka roop legi. Aa raha hai Mahavatar Narsimha. Watch Mahavatar Narsimha, out September 19, 12.30 pm, on Netflix.”

Netflix confirmed the release, adding: “The roar of this lion can topple a kingdom.” The film, which originally opened in cinemas on July 25, 2025, marks the first instalment in a planned seven-part ‘Mahavatar Cinematic Universe’ based on the ten avatars of Bhagwan Vishnu. Directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Shilpaa Dhawan under the banner of Hombale Films — known for delivering acclaimed hits such as the ‘KGF’ franchise and ‘Kantara’ — the film chronicles the legend of Lord Narasimha, the fierce half-man, half-lion avatar of Vishnu.

Advertisement

‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ resonated with audiences across age groups and quickly found traction on social media platforms. Within just 10 days of its release, it grossed over Rs 100 crore at the global box office, becoming the highest-grossing Indian animated film of all time. The production team recently celebrated the film’s 50-day theatrical milestone, stating:

“A glorious milestone etched in history. UNSTOPPABLE! 50 DAYS of #MahavatarNarsimha in theatres and still ROARING across 200+ cinemas! Your unwavering love made this historic milestone possible. We’re grateful beyond words.” With the film’s OTT release timed to reach an even broader audience, ‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ continues to expand its legacy — now roaring into homes via Netflix.