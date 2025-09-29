Rockstar’s 43!

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has turned a year older, celebrating his 43rd birthday on Sunday. The actor shared a special video and thanked all his fans and well-wishers for their greetings.
Shared on the Instagram handle of the actor’s lifestyle brand ARKS, Ranbir said, “Hi, I want to take this moment to say thank you to all of you for all the love and wishes coming on my birthday. I am 43 years old today, as you can see a lot of grey in my beard. It keeps increasing year by year. A lot of gratitude in my heart for my family, my friends, for my work, and mostly for all of you.
