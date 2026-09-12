Rohit Roy calls television a 'dustbin medium'

Rohit Roy has never been shy about ranking cinema above television, and his latest remarks push that view further than usual.

On the Kindle Cast YouTube channel, Roy was asked why television actors are often seen as a notch below film stars, despite TV reaching a far bigger audience. His answer was blunt: "Cinema is cinema. It is for posterity. Television is a dustbin medium."

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Roy argued the gap comes down to how people carry themselves, not just where they work. Film stars, he said, project something television rarely manages. "You see any public appearance of a film actor, you see the carriage with which he or she comes out, especially if they are a star... Their front is graceful, dignified, stylish, cool… There is a certain amount of style and class. You see another gathering with lots of TV actors. Look at the way they behave, you will get your answer yourself."

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That standard, he insisted, is one he holds himself to. "You have to conduct yourself with a certain amount of grace and dignity. You can't do hoo-haa and make stupid comments because you know the paparazzi is there."

Roy didn't spare fashion choices either, taking a swipe at a television personality he chose not to name. "It's not like film stars don't wear revealing clothes but there is a certain style to it. I don't know the name of this particular lady who is rampant all over social media but she hardly wears anything."

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Visibility, in his view, isn't the same as respect. "They are never going to respect you because what are you doing? You are not really doing anything," he said, adding that most TV actors struggle to communicate well with their audience.

Roy's own career began on the small screen, with his 1995 Doordarshan debut in Swabhimaan, followed by shows including Kkusum and Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand. He has since crossed into films such as Kaabil, Fashion and Shootout at Lokhandwala, and was most recently seen in the 2025 thriller Controll.