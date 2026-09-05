Rohit Saraf shuts down dating rumours with Pratibha Ranta, asks fans to watch The Revolutionaries instead

Rohit Saraf has had enough of the dating questions. When a fan commented on his Instagram post asking "Are you guys dating, or are you guys dating?" the actor's reply was direct. "No, we acted in a show together that's releasing on 11th September. Please watch The Revolutionaries on Prime Video," he wrote.

Rumours about Rohit and co-star Pratibha Ranta began in late 2025 after they were spotted dancing together at Nikkhil Advani’s Diwali party. Speculation has continued during their show’s promotions.

Advertisement

The Revolutionaries, directed by Nikkhil Advani, is a period action thriller based on Sanjeev Sanyal's non-fiction book Revolutionaries: The Other Story of How India Won Its Freedom. The series follows young Indian freedom fighters who believed armed resistance was the only way to end British colonial rule, bringing to life figures like Rash Behari Bose, Sachindra Nath Sanyal, Bagha Jatin and Pratibha Lahiri. Bhuvan Bam and Gurfateh Pirzada also star in the show.

Advertisement

The Revolutionaries premieres on Prime Video on September 11.