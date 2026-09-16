Rohit Sharma on family support that shaped his cricket journey on 'Family Full House'

On Family Full House with Rohit Sharma, a conversation about family support led Krushna Abhishek to ask Rohit Sharma about the people who supported him during his journey. Sharing a personal insight, Krushna spoke about his own experience and said, "Main toh itne saalon se television kar raha hoon, toh mere mama Govinda ji, unka meri life mein bahut support raha hai. Toh aapki family se aapko kisne support kiya hai? (“I’ve been working in television for so many years, and my maternal uncle, Govinda ji, has been a huge source of support in my life. Who in your family has supported you?)"

Responding to Krushna’s question, Rohit Sharma opened up about his childhood and the role his grandfather and uncles played in supporting his cricketing aspirations. He shared, "Bahut log hain, bahut saare log hain. Kyunki main jab chhota tha, main apne maa baap ke saath nahi reh paaya. Toh main pala bada hoon mere dada ji ke saath. Phir mere dada ji aur mere chacha, toh unhone bachpan se lekar kaafi time tak mujhe support kiya, school leke gaye, school ki fees bhari, cricket camps jo hote the, uski fees bhari. Toh woh itna aasaan nahi tha hamare liye, but mujhe pata hai ki mere chacha log ne kaise woh sab kiya. Apna saara kuch sacrifice karke unhone hamesha mere liye aur mere goals ko aage rakhe. (“There are many people, so many people. Because when I was young, I couldn’t live with my parents. I was raised by my grandfather. My grandfather and my uncles supported me from childhood for a very long time. They took me to school, paid my school fees, and even paid for the cricket camps I attended. It wasn’t easy for us, but I know how my uncles managed to do all of that. They sacrificed everything of their own and always put me and my goals first.”)"

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Speaking about his parents and the circumstances during his childhood, Rohit further added, "Koi bhi apna beta chhod ke jaana nahi chahta, lekin mere mummy papa mujhe uss time par wahan par chhoda. Mujhe pata hai ki unka dil nahi kar raha hoga, lekin majboori thi, toh unhe karna pada."

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Reflecting on the importance of family support and how his grandfather and uncles helped him pursue his cricketing dreams, Rohit said, "But maa baap ka support hamesha important hota hai aur mere liye bhi utna hi important tha jitna sab logon ke liye raha hai. Aur mere chacha, mere dada ji, in logon ki wajah se aaj mujhe yeh mauka mila ki main aage jaake cricket khelun. (No parent ever wants to leave their child behind, but my parents had to leave me there at that time. I know they must not have wanted to do it, but they were helpless and had no choice.)"

The heartfelt conversation highlighted the important role Rohit’s family played in supporting his journey and helping him pursue his dream of playing cricket.

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Tune in to Family Full House with Rohit Sharma, starting 19th September at 9:30 PM, only on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.