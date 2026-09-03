DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Rohit Sharma's first look from Family Full House unveiled ahead of September 19 premiere

Rohit Sharma's first look from Family Full House unveiled ahead of September 19 premiere

Cricket's stump mic star trades the field for the family couch

article_Author
Ananya Verma
Updated At : 02:18 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Excitement is building around Rohit Sharma's entertainment debut, as his first look from the sets of Family Full House with Rohit Sharma has been released.

The show will premiere on September 19, 2026, on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony Liv.

Advertisement

The format is being positioned as a clean, comedy-driven show meant for viewers across generations, loosely modelled on the game-and-chat format of the American show Family Feud, hosted by Steve Harvey.

Advertisement

The show is built around Sharma's off-field personality rather than cricket analysis, drawing on his reputation for spontaneous banter that has repeatedly gone viral, including his dugout warning to teammates, "Koi bhi garden mein nahi ghumega."

Segment details are still being finalised, but the format is expected to include Sharma interacting with fans and guests and sharing personal anecdotes.

Advertisement

Sharma joins a long line of Indian cricketers who have moved into entertainment after their playing days, though few have anchored a headline unscripted format built entirely around themselves.

Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar were among the first Indian cricketers to make their mark on the big screen. Sunil Gavaskar took on a lead acting role in the Marathi film Saavli Premachi, while Kapil Dev made a cameo appearance in the Bollywood comedy Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

Navjot Singh Sidhu built a long television career as a comic analyst on shows including The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and early seasons of Kapil Sharma's shows.

Harbhajan Singh has taken on acting roles in South Indian cinema, including a lead debut in the Tamil sports comedy Friendship.

S. Sreesanth moved into reality television, finishing as runner-up on Bigg Boss 12.

Whether Sharma's format can match those crossovers will become clear once the show goes on air.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts