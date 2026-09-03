Excitement is building around Rohit Sharma's entertainment debut, as his first look from the sets of Family Full House with Rohit Sharma has been released.

The show will premiere on September 19, 2026, on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony Liv.

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The format is being positioned as a clean, comedy-driven show meant for viewers across generations, loosely modelled on the game-and-chat format of the American show Family Feud, hosted by Steve Harvey.

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The show is built around Sharma's off-field personality rather than cricket analysis, drawing on his reputation for spontaneous banter that has repeatedly gone viral, including his dugout warning to teammates, "Koi bhi garden mein nahi ghumega."

Segment details are still being finalised, but the format is expected to include Sharma interacting with fans and guests and sharing personal anecdotes.

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Sharma joins a long line of Indian cricketers who have moved into entertainment after their playing days, though few have anchored a headline unscripted format built entirely around themselves.

Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar were among the first Indian cricketers to make their mark on the big screen. Sunil Gavaskar took on a lead acting role in the Marathi film Saavli Premachi, while Kapil Dev made a cameo appearance in the Bollywood comedy Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

Navjot Singh Sidhu built a long television career as a comic analyst on shows including The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and early seasons of Kapil Sharma's shows.

Harbhajan Singh has taken on acting roles in South Indian cinema, including a lead debut in the Tamil sports comedy Friendship.

S. Sreesanth moved into reality television, finishing as runner-up on Bigg Boss 12.

Whether Sharma's format can match those crossovers will become clear once the show goes on air.