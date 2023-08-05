Rohit Shetty amps up action quotient in Relay Week of KKK 13

IANS

The action quotient is all set to take a notch higher as the contestants will pass the baton of fear in the Relay Week of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13. This weekend’s episode will start with action master and host Rohit Shetty picking two contestants to take on a daring challenge. Just like a relay race, these two contestants will then get to choose one contestant each to join their team and the chosen contestants shall compete against each other. The team with the maximum fear fandas will go for the elimination stunt.

The competition will intensify with the Underwater Body Bag Escape stunt where the chosen contestants will be in a transparent bag, and they must free themselves from the bag as it submerges into water. Followed by this, in the next stunt called Heli Selfie, contestants must pick up flags on a net attached to a chopper in mid-air and click a selfie. Right after, the relay will arrive at a stunt called Rat Sorter. In this stunt, contestants have to put white rats in a white box and black rats in a black box.