Rohit Shetty announces 'Golmaal 5', Akshay Kumar joins cast

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty announced the fifth instalment of the "Golmaal" franchise on Saturday, on the occasion of his 52nd birthday.

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The filmmaker shared a lengthy note on his Instagram handle along with the video and called first "Golmaal" release a film that changed his life. "20 years ago, the first 'Golmaal' was released, a film that changed my life. The credit goes to you, my audience," he wrote.

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"Over the past 20 years, we have entertained you, and yes, sometimes disappointed you, but we have always been honest in our work. So now, once again, my fabulous team and I are set on a journey to entertain you as we start filming G5. You have always loved and supported me," he added.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar wished the director by uploading the same video on his Instagram and revealed his addition to the star cast. "Happy Birthday @itsrohitshetty. On your birthday, the madness just got bigger and louder. Excited to be joining this crazy family of 'Golmaal 5'! Let the chaos begin," he wrote.

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The first film released in 2006, followed by other instalments in 2008, 2010 and 2017. All were directed by Shetty.