Rohit Shetty, Deepika Padukone celebrate 10 years of 'Chennai Express'

PTI

Mumbai, August 8

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty and Bollywood star Deepika Padukone have expressed gratitude to fans for the love they have showered on their film ‘Chennai Express’, which released in theatres on this day 10 years ago.

The romantic comedy, headlined by superstar Shah Rukh Khan, followed his character Rahul, who travels to Rameshwaram in Chennai Express to immerse his late grandfather's ashes and finds himself in trouble after helping a don's daughter Meenamma (Padukone) and her cousins board the train.

"Thank you for the love," Shetty posted on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday alongside the film's poster, which marked his maiden collaboration with Khan and Padukone. Shetty and Khan then went on to work on "Dilwale" (2015).

Padukone said she is glad Meenamma "continues to receive an abundance of love till this date".

"They say that comedy is the most difficult genre for an actor. So when I was offered ‘Chennai Express', I knew I had a daunting challenge ahead of me. And while it took me a little while to find Meenama, a process that is extremely lonely and often times frightening, I'm grateful that we were able to create a character that is not only synonymous with the movie, but also one that continues to receive an abundance of love till this date," the actor said in a statement.

Released in 2013, ‘Chennai Express’ was one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. The film was produced by Gauri Khan, Karim Morani, Ronnie Screwala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. Yunus Sajawal penned by screenplay.

