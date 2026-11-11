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Home / Entertainment / Rohit Shetty warns against fake accounts amid Gaurav Gupta roast controversy

Rohit Shetty warns against fake accounts amid Gaurav Gupta roast controversy

Filmmaker clarifies Instagram is his only official social media platform after a fake post criticising the comedian’s roast goes viral

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:04 PM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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Film director Rohit Shetty during an event in Mumbai. PTI file
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Filmmaker Rohit Shetty warned fans and followers not to engage with fake profiles on social media impersonating him after a fake post attributed to him went viral on Facebook and X platforms.

Shetty shared a post on his Instagram handle on Tuesday and said he doesn't have any accounts on Facebook or X, and said any account using his name is fake and unauthorised.

"I would like to clarify that my only official social media presence is only on Instagram. I am not present on Facebook or X. Any account or profile claiming to be me on these platforms is fake and unauthorised," he said.

"I request everyone not to engage with such accounts or consider any content posted through them as coming from me. Thank you for your understanding and continued support," he added.

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The Facebook post criticised comedian Gaurav Gupta's roast of "Bigg Boss 20" contestants Scout OP and Love Gill. It was falsely attributed to Shetty.

"Friendly roasting theek hai par roasting ke naam par kisi ka mazaak udaana band hona chahiye. Hansana achhi baat hai, lekin kisi ko rulakar ya insult karke hansna nahi. Respect everyone (Friendly roasting is fine, but making fun of someone under the guise of 'roasting' needs to stop. It is good to make people laugh, but not at the expense of making someone cry or by insulting them)," it read.

The episode, which aired on Saturday, featured the comedian roasting the contestants of the show. Some of his comments, however, didn't land well with the online users, who went on to criticise him.

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Shetty's next film is "Golmaal 5". It will feature Ajay Devgn alongside Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Johny Lever and Sanjay Mishra, among others.

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